IHSMTA celebrates Iowa's musical theater students, drama programs

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping IHSMTA from highlighting Iowa's talented musical theater students and drama programs from across the state

DES MOINES, Iowa — It's not the ending of the school year students imagined as it comes to a close. Prom and graduation ceremonies may be canceled but that isn't stopping the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards (IHSMTA) from celebrating and uplifting Iowa's young performers.

IHSMTA is showcasing 86 schools in their 2019-2020 program online with a virtual stage that features photo galleries, videos, and special content from IHSMTA schools across the state. It also recognizes the achievements of 54 productions who performed their scheduled musicals and were reviewed by adjudicators prior to school closures.

Schools across the state who participated will have access to learning opportunities throughout the year which include: musical theater dance master classes, stage management Mondays and a weekly Broadway Trivia on Tuesdays.