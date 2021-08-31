Illinois restaurants revert back to carry-out-only

New mask mandate causes many restaurants to stop indoor dining.

ALEDO, Ill. — More Illinois restaurants reverted back to carry out only in response to Governor Pritzker's new mask mandate.

Bowlyou Ice Cream and Grill chose to close its dine-in restaurant at both the Milan and Aledo locations as of last week.

“I knew it was coming. I just had a gut feeling, you know, just hearing that the hospital beds are being filled up. I knew the mask mandate was coming,” Owner, Brent Bowlyou said. “We actually mandated our employees last week to start wearing masks.”

After close friends and family received COVID-19, Bowlyou decided to take action.

“That was kind of a wake up call to me to say 'okay this second variant I think it's gonna be serious'. And I need to think about my staffing, and also the community before the business, which was a tough decision for us, because this is how we make our living.”

But, business will continue as usual for the restaurant.

“We're taking call in orders and pickups through our front windows, people can sit on the patio, we just closed the dining part of the business at both locations. So, we just aren't allowing indoor seating. People can sit out on our patios.”