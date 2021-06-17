As Illinois becomes the first state in the region to reach Pres. Biden's goal, Gov. Pritzker is launching an incentive program to encourage more vaccination.

Illinois has become the first state in the Midwest to reach the White House's current goal of a 70% adult vaccination rate, and Governor Pritzker is looking to keep the pace up with a vaccine incentive program.

The Pritzker Administration announced in a press release on Thursday, June 17 that the state had reached President Biden's goal of having 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4th, and is the first in the Midwestern region to do so.

“While our vaccination numbers in Illinois are good, in fact the best in the Midwest, we still need more people – as many people as possible – to get vaccinated,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The pandemic is not over and as long as the virus is allowed to circulate, it can mutate and form new variants. We need to slow the virus’ activity – and the best way to do that is through vaccination."

To that end, Governor J.B. Pritzker is launching the ‘All In for the Win’ promotion, a vaccine incentive program with chances at rewards for vaccinated individuals.

The $10 million program is split into a pool of $7 million in cash prizes for adults and $3 million for youth scholarships. Adult cash prizes will range from $100,00 to $1 million for jackpots.

All Illinoisans who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot are eligible and will be automatically entered into the lottery pool for 43 cash prizes and 20 scholarships. The state recommends to get vaccinated July 1 to ensure entry.

On July 8, three $150K scholarships and a $1M jackpot will be drawn, followed by weekly drawings for $100K prizes and regional lotteries throughout the summer. On the day of the grand finale, August 26, two more $1M jackpot winners will be chosen alongside the other 17 scholarship winners.