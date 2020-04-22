In the middle of a pandemic, small-town Iowa grocer sees business boom

Rick Landgrebe, who manages the Brothers Market in Sigourney, said business has never been better.

SIGOURNEY, Iowa — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there's one constant during this new normal: Finding a spot to get our essentials.

And that's no different in Keokuk County.

Rick Landgrebe is the manager of Brothers Market, a small-town grocery store in Sigourney.

In the last month, his business has turned upside down, but for the better.

"It's been good, really good for us," Landgrebe said. "But we've also had demands that are hard for us to meet."

He goes on to say 40% of his items are out of stock, but he's brought in more people to help.

Landgrebe admits the pandemic has taught him a lot about his customers' habits.



"We know what they're gonna buy at Christmas. You have notes on that," Landgrebe said. "But this was new. We had no idea what they were buying. What they wanted to put in their house. Or if you want to call it hoarding.

"We did not know it was going to happen. We didn't have a playbook for it."

Landgrebe says it's an honor to serve his community during a time of need.

"It's our job. We've been doing it before the pandemic, taking care of them as much as we can," Landgrebe said. "They need us, we need them. That part hasn't changed a lot.

"They recognize what we're doing to keep going."



Even with the boom in business, Landgrebe says he's ready for a routine again.



"I want to get back to normal. I would trade this for anything is what I've told people. It's been good on our side"