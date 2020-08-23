Indianola Schools reports positive COVID-19 case at middle school

Administrators at Indianola Middle School learned a sixth-grade teacher tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.

INDIANOLA, Iowa — A sixth-grade teacher at Indianola Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19, Indianola Community School District announced Saturday.

The district posted on its Facebook page contact tracing was done to determine who may have been in contact with the person who tested positive for the virus. They found seven other 6th grade teachers were in direct contact with the individual.

Administrators said the middle school library and 6th grade wing were deep cleaned and sanitized Saturday. Moreover, they said they've gotten in touch with Warren County Health Services, and were informed the Iowa Department of Public health would notify each staff member who was in direct contact.