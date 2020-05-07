Infectious disease expert concerned about more spread of COVID-19 on holiday weekend

Dr. Megan Srinivas said there could be a troubling trend during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

IOWA, USA — An infectious disease expert is striking a cautious tone about COVID-19 during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"Unfortunately what happened in Texas and Florida with businesses having to shut down again will happen in our population again if we can't isolate those that are transmission risks, Dr. Megan Srinivas, an infectious disease expert said.

Dr. Srinivas is also concerned we could see a rise in hospitalizations in the next week or two following the latest rise in positive cases.