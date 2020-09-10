2 more Iowa businesses face complaints for lack of social distancing, not keeping patrons seated

On Sept. 18, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued an updated public health proclamation that reinforced social distancing and hygiene measures for bars and restaurants.

Two more hearing complaints have been filed against businesses for allegedly violating Gov. Kim Reynolds' Sept. 18 emergency disaster proclamation on social distancing and alcohol sales, the Iowa Alcoholic Beverage Division (ABD) announced Friday.

According to the proclamation, private events may still be held at food service venues as long as alcohol is prepared with food for all customers, and the sale of alcohol is less than half of its monthly revenues.

Alcohol sales are still limited to between 6:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8:00 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Establishments must also practice social distancing between tables or groups.

Below are the complaints from the ABD:

Rodeo Saloon and BBQ (Council Bluffs): "Failure to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet; failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their food and beverages." This is the second complaint Rodeo Saloon and BBQ has received from the ABD. The first complaint was filed in March 2019, after the establishment "sold, dispensed, or gave an alcoholic beverage or beer to one or more persons who were intoxicated," ending in a 7-day suspension of liquor license.

The Sports Page (Mason City): "Failing to ensure at least six feet of physical distance between each group or individual dining or drinking alone; failing to limit patrons from congregating together closer than six feet; failing to ensure that all patrons were seated at a table, booth or bar while consuming their food and beverages."

All of the establishments are subject to a civil penalty, but do have the right to appeal.