Labor, civil rights groups: Iowa failed to protect workers

The ACLU of Iowa and others filed a complaint Friday with OSHA alleging the state has failed to protect workers in many industries during the pandemic.

IOWA, USA — Eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups filed a federal complaint Friday alleging the state has failed to protect workers in meatpacking, dairy, construction, transportation, health care facilities and other industries.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and others filed the complaint Friday with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration office in Kansas City.

They're seeking a full investigation and corrective action by the federal government.