x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Coronavirus

Labor, civil rights groups: Iowa failed to protect workers

The ACLU of Iowa and others filed a complaint Friday with OSHA alleging the state has failed to protect workers in many industries during the pandemic.
Credit: AP
A public health worker walks to retrieve supplies from his car while working at a coronavirus testing site at the Toledo Juvenile Home, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Toledo, Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa National Guard opened a temporary testing site to test long-term care facility staff in Tama County. They anticipated testing over 350 individuals. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA, USA — Eight Iowa labor and civil rights groups filed a federal complaint Friday alleging the state has failed to protect workers in meatpacking, dairy, construction, transportation, health care facilities and other industries. 

The American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and others filed the complaint Friday with the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration office in Kansas City. 

They're seeking a full investigation and corrective action by the federal government. 

The complaint cites several examples of alleged failure of Iowa OSHA to do on-site inspections or investigate unsafe conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic. But the groups also say safety issues go beyond coronavirus problems. 

Related Articles