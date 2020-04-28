Iowa-based website helps get masks to people across the country who need them

Iowans continue to get creative with ways to help out during this pandemic. One Iowa tech company built a website connecting mask makers with people who need them.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the demand for masks and other facial coverings continues to rise amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Iowa tech company is using their expertise to help. They created a website: maskhelpers.org.

This website exists to connect people with people who make cloth face masks with those who need them. Through this, anyone needing a mask can put in an order for a maker to fulfill, and then it will be shipped straight to you or to a distribution center, whichever you choose.

One of maskhelpers.org's co-founders says the site shipped out around 1,500 masks in their first week, and that number continues to skyrocket.

"Over the weekend we saw a 50 percent increase in the number of masks that we've sent," Torey Maerz said. "It's growing like crazy and we're really excitd about what we're seeing."

Since supplies are also in high demand, Maerz also built in a way you can help out by simply donating, which you can do here.

"From the beginning, we knew this donor process had to be in there," Maerz said. "We purposely built this software just for this. We took my company, about ten people, and over the course of the week we all huddled together, working remotely, and build this thing out just for this. It's been such an amazing thing to see the response."