Board of Regents approves $65M in cuts to Iowa's public universities

Salaries for the presidents of Iowa State University, University of Iowa and University of Iowa were reduced by up to 50%.

IOWA, USA — The Iowa Board of Regents signed Wednesday off on a plan to cut a little more than $65 million from Iowa's three public universities.

The move comes as the universities—Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and University of Northern Iowa—have instituted a tuition freeze. $8 million has also been cut by the Iowa Legislature as the financial impact of COVID-19 continues to hang over schools statewide.

In addition, the presidents of ISU, UNI and the U of I have accepted reductions in their salary.

ISU President Wendy Wintersteen’s salary was reduced by $59,000. For Fiscal Year 2019, her annual gross pay was roughly $558,000.

UNI President Mark Nook will have his salary cut by $42,210. For Fiscal Year 2019, his annual gross pay was roughly $357,000.

Iowa President Bruce Harreld’s salary was reduced by 50%. For Fiscal Year 2019, his annual gross pay was roughly $598,400.

Watch the full meeting video of the regents below: