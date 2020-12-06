Reopening Iowa: Capacity restrictions lifted; pools and senior centers businesses able to open

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

IOWA, USA — While Iowa businesses no longer have capacity restrictions starting Friday, they still must practice social distancing.

This includes restaurants, bars and fitness centers.

Prior to Friday, businesses could only operate at 50% capacity. But under Gov. Kim Reynolds' latest COVID-19 public health proclamation, the state enters its latest phase of reopening.

The following businesses can operate without capacity restrictions but still must practice social distancing and other public health measures:

Restaurants and bars

Fitness centers

Wedding venues, country clubs and social/fraternity clubs

Casinos and gaming facilities

Salons and barber shops

Theaters and performance venues

Race tracks and speedways

Malls

Other places such as museums, aquariums, zooms and libraries (See Section 2, Subsection J in the proclamation below)

Pools, senior citizen centers and adult daycare facilities may operate "only to the extent" that they adhere to Iowa Department of Public Health guidance.

"Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers," Reynolds said Wednesday.

The proclamation is scheduled to expire on June 25 unless Reynolds decides to terminate or extend it.

