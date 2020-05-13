x
Gov. Reynolds lifting business restrictions statewide starting Friday

Starting Friday, even more of Iowa's businesses will be able to partially reopen their doors for customers.
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a press conference updating Iowan's on the status of COVID-19 cases, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

IOWA, USA — Businesses across the entire state of Iowa will be able to reopen starting Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said at her Wednesday COVID-19 press conference.

Reynolds said effective Friday, May 15, all restrictions currently lifted in 77 of Iowa's counties will be expanded statewide.

Reynolds said this includes salons, barbershops and massage therapy facilities. Bars and casinos are not included in the new proclamation.

Credit: WOI
22 Iowa counties will ease coronavirus-related restrictions starting Friday, May 15

Guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health has been issued for these businesses. There will still be capacity restrictions as well as social distancing guidelines across the state.

