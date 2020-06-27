Some Iowa City bars, other businesses decide to close amid virus

Among businesses to close- Artifacts, an antiques shop in Iowa City. The store has seen three of its mostly older customers die from the virus.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Some Iowa bars and other businesses are voluntarily closing their doors amid an increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Among them was the Artifacts antiques shop in Iowa City, which closed over last weekend.

Owner Todd Thelen told the Gazette that the store has seen three of its mostly older customers die because of the virus.

Confirmed cases in the state increased by an additional 380 on Saturday, bringing the total to 27,935. The state also reported three more deaths to bring the total to 704.