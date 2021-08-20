Despite state law, Iowa City issues mask mandate

Iowa City enacted a mask mandate Thursday despite a state law banning local governments from requiring face coverings.

IOWA CITY, Calif. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video is from Aug. 19.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague enacted a mask mandate Thursday despite a state law banning local governments from requiring face coverings.

The order cited an "alarming rate" of positive COVID-19 cases and the pending return of thousands of students to the University of Iowa.

"We know that vaccines are the number one most effective measure a person can take against the virus," Teague said. "We also know that masks are the next line of defense. For these reasons, and with the support of the entire city council, we are present and standing in solidarity with me today."

“It’s against the law and it’s not enforceable," said Pat Garrett, a spokesperson for Governor Kim Reynold's office. "COVID-19 has been around for over a year, Iowans know how to protect themselves and their families."

The city's new order requires masks in most public places including, but not limited to, the following:

Grocery stores

Pharmacies

Hardware stores

Restaurants and bars

Public school buildings

University of Iowa academic buildings and business offices

Houses of worship

Movie theaters

Outside if it isn't possible to keep six feet from others

When using public transportation or private car service (including taxis, ride share or carpooling)

Under the order, the following groups of people are exempt:

Children under two years old

Anyone who has trouble breathing, is on oxygen therapy or a ventilator

Anyone who is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance

Anyone who has been told by a medical, legal or behavioral health professional not to wear a mask

Anyone actively engaged in a public safety role, including but not limited to law enforcement, firefighters, or emergency medical personnel

People are also exempt from the mask mandate under the following circumstances:

While traveling in a personal vehicle alone or with household members

While a person is alone or in the presence of only household members

While exercising at moderate or high intensity

While seated at a food establishment in the process of eating or drinking

While obtaining a service that would require temporary removal of the mask

When federal or state law prohibits wearing a face covering or requires the removal of the mask

The order is set to expire Sept. 30 unless extended.