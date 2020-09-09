Iowa Clinic doctor talks COVID-19 antibody testing, other FAQs

Dr. Christina Taylor says a positive antibody test result doesn't mean you can't get the virus again, as there are still a lot of questions surrounding immunity.

IOWA, USA — Many Iowans are looking into getting COVID-19 antibody tests done to see whether or not they've had the virus before now, but local doctors actually cautioning against that.

Local 5 spoke with the Iowa Clinic's Dr. Christina Taylor, who gives her insight.

Q: I want to know if I've had COVID-19 or not. Should I get an antibody test to find out?

A: No. Dr. Taylor emphasizes that the medical community still isn't sure how immunity works for this virus; in other words, just because you've had COVID-19 before doesn't mean you can't get it again. Right now, there is no such thing as being "safe" from COVID-19, so to get a test to find that out would be an inappropriate use of that test, according to Dr. Taylor.

Q: When should I get an antibody test then?

A: If you want to be a plasma donor. Dr. Taylor says it's been shown across the board that using the convalescent plasma donated by those who have had COVID-19 before is a helpful, life-saving treatment to patients who are deathly ill from this virus.

Q: How much do we know about possible long-term immunity to COVID-19?

A: Not much at all. Diseases like the chicken pox are one-timers, but there's still no way of knowing if this virus is at all similar to that or not. In fact, Dr. Taylor said there isn't a definitive answer, but if there's one way she's leaning, it's that COVID-19 does not bring long-term immunity after someone has it.

Q: I'm showing symptoms, but I need to go to work. Should I still go in?

A: No. The message "stay home if you're sick" has become a very common one over the course of this pandemic; one that Dr. Taylor says should always be followed. Regardless of whether or not you get tested for coronavirus, if you show symptoms at all, you should stay home. Even if it's not COVID, it's probably something else, and it's probably contagious.

Q: How can I tell the difference between regular allergies and COVID-19?