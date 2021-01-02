Iowa Department of Public Health confirms 3 cases of UK coronavirus variant in the state

The patients are being monitored to determine exposures, and those who may have come in contact with the individuals will be notified and "advised to isolate."

A COVID-19 variant from the United Kingdom has now been confirmed in Iowa.

Two of the three cases of SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7. were identified in Johnson County—an adult age 18-to-40 and a middle-aged adult 41-to-60—and a third was confirmed in a Bremer County adult, the Iowa Department of Public Health said in a release Monday .

"Based on epidemiologic and modeling data, researchers believe that the B.1.1.7 strain can be spread more easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2," IDPH said. "Current COVID-19 vaccines are considered to be effective against the variant strain."

The State Hygienic Lab identified the positive cases, according to IDPH.

“Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Sometimes new variants emerge and disappear. Other times, new variants emerge and persist," State Medical Director and Epidemiologist said in the release. "Multiple variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Public health will continue to work with our partners at [the State Hygienic Lab] to monitor these trends and it is very important that we all keep practicing good public health protective measures."

IDPH said the State Hygienic Lab participates in a federal Strain Surveillance Program to send samples in to be tested for the variant, as well as conducting their own sequencing work to look for the variant.

Updates to Iowa’s B.1.1.7 cases will be shared on the CDC’s website here.