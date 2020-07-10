WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference as COVID-19 hospitalizations increase sharply

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 97 Iowans were admitted to a hospital in the last 24 hours. April 21 previously held the highest admissions with 70.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic via press conference at the Iowa PBS studios in Johnston.

This comes as hospitalizations in the state continue to rise.

Iowa hit a low in hospitalizations towards the end of June, however, over the last two months, more and more Iowans are being hospitalized due to the virus.

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 444 Iowans are in the hospital. Of those, 104 are in the intensive care unit (ICU) and 42 are on ventilators.

ABC News has also obtained the latest White House Coronavirus Task Force report.

The report, dated Oct. 4, says for the week of Sept. 26 through Oct. 2, on average, 60 patents with confirmed COVID-19 and 37 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to Iowa hospitals.

The first recommendation on the report says community spread "has remained high across the state for the past month, with many preventable deaths."

More than 1,400 Iowans have lost their lives to COVID-19 .