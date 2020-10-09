x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on state's coronavirus response

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.
Credit: AP
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds updates the state's response to the coronavirus outbreak during a news conference, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference Thursday in Johnston with an update on Iowa's continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts. 

On Aug. 27, Reynolds closed bars and breweries in six counties—Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story—until Sept. 20 because of the virus' spread near Iowa's public universities.

A week later, the small business relief program was reopened to help affected business.

71,929 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,205 have died as of Thursday morning.

Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newlsetter.

WATCH: Complete coronavirus coverage from Local 5 on YouTube

RELATED: White House report says Iowa has 3rd highest rate for new coronavirus cases in the US

RELATED: Des Moines bar closed for the second time during pandemic

RELATED: Iowa unemployment update: $300 in federal aid ends, initial and continuing claims both drop slightly