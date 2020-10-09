WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference on state's coronavirus response

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference Thursday in Johnston with an update on Iowa's continued COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

On Aug. 27, Reynolds closed bars and breweries in six counties—Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story—until Sept. 20 because of the virus' spread near Iowa's public universities.

A week later, the small business relief program was reopened to help affected business.

71,929 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 1,205 have died as of Thursday morning.

