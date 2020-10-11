Gov. Reynolds issues mask mandate for social gatherings, sporting events and certain businesses

The proclamation prohibits indoor gatherings of 25 or more people unless masks are being worn. Barbershop and salon customers and employees must wear face coverings.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation Tuesday morning extending the public health emergency in Iowa for the next 30 days as the coronavirus pandemic continues to put a strain the state's resources.

Effective at midnight Tuesday, the proclamation stresses the need for Iowans to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19, but doesn't include a statewide mask mandate.

The proclamation prohibits indoor gatherings of 25 or more people, unless if everyone older than two years is wearing a face covering. Iowans attending outdoor gatherings of more than 100 people must also wear masks under the enhanced public health measures.

"I continue to strongly encourage all Iowans two or older to wear a mask or other face covering when in public settings, especially in circumstances when it is not possible to remain six feet away from others outside their household, unless it is unsafe to do so because of health or disability,” the proclamations says.

"It's up to all of us to determine if our actions will protect someone or put them at risk," Reynolds said at a Tuesday press conference. "This is the time when personality responsibility also means personal sacrifice."

Masks are now required to be worn at barbershops and salons. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) November 10, 2020

Reynolds has ordered all employers to evaluate if more individuals can work remotely. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) November 10, 2020

If you have more than 25 people at an indoor Thanksgiving celebration in Iowa, you're required to wear masks under the governor's order. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) November 10, 2020

Iowans will still be able to go out to eat at restaurants and work out at the gym as they desire.

"Iowa is open for business and we intend to keep it that way," Reynolds said. "That's why it's time to implement these additional mitigation measures."

Groups at bars and restaurants are limited to eight people unless everyone is part of the same household, and individuals must remain seated when eating or drinking.

Religious gatherings are exempt from the proclamation.

With the order comes restrictions on youth and high school sporting events. In it, the state says only two spectators are permitted for each youth athlete. Local 5 confirmed with the governor's office that the two-tickets per athlete restriction does not apply to state football at the UNI-Dome.

Clarification Per @RachelDrozeTV's contact with the Governor's office, the two-tickets per athlete restriction does not apply to State Football at the UNI-Dome. #iahsfb #Local5Sports — Jonathan Schaeffer (@J_SchaefferWOI) November 10, 2020