COVID-19 live updates: Gov. Kim Reynolds following 'modified quarantine plan' following White House visit

12,373 Iowans have tested positive, 65,419 tests have returned negative and 271 have died as of Monday morning.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and Gov. Kim Reynolds' continue to emphasize the importance of testing Iowans for COVID-19.

Many Iowans have reached out to Local 5 saying that they still haven't received their TestIowa results.

According to the governor, that issue was resolved last Tuesday.

Three Iowans told Local 5's Rachel Droze that they finally got their results 14 days after being tested. All three were negative.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 1-in-40 Iowans have been tested.

May 11, 2020

Reynolds says she will follow 'modified quarantine plan' after visiting White House

Gov. Reynolds' staff will work from home and she will follow a "modified quarantine plan" after visiting the White House last week.

One of Vice President Pence's staff members tested positive for the virus, and Reynolds had been near them during her visit. Reynolds said she had no direct contact with the staff member.

Out of an abundance of caution, Reynolds will follow a modified quarantine plan, similar to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

She'll continue to have her temperature monitored and be tested daily. Her test results from Monday morning were negative. She'll have minimal interaction with others and practice social distancing. Should Reynolds experience symptoms, she will stay home.

414 more Iowans contract virus, 6 more die from complications

The latest details from the Iowa Department of Public Health show another 414 Iowans have contracted COVID-19 as of Monday morning. The total number of infected Iowans is 12,373.

Negative tests total to 65,419 in the State. Almost 78,000 Iowans have been tested for the coronavirus, or 1-in-40 Iowans.

Six more Iowans died from complications from the virus. Deaths total to 271 in the state.

Finally, 5,249 Iowans have recovered from the virus as of Monday. The recovery rate is at 42%.

IDPH data shows hospitalizations are slowly increasing

The number of Iowans with COVID-19 has fluctuated a lot over the last few days. Iowa's highest number of reported cases in one day is 764 on April 29.

However, hospitalizations look like they're still increasing. The graph below shows hospitalizations compared to reported cases for each day since reporting began.

This data is from May 10, 2020.

Grassley, Ernst not self isolating following positive test from Pence aide

With a staffer of Vice President Mike Pence testing positive for the coronavrius ahead of his Iowa visit, senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst have both tested negative, according to their offices.

"Senator Ernst was tested before boarding Air Force Two and was negative, and followed all guidance from the Vice President's office and medical team," a spokesperson for Sen. Ernst said. "She has not been advised to self-isolate and does not plan to at this time."

"Senator Grassley was tested before boarding Air Force Two and was negative. He has followed all guidance from the Vice President's office and medical team," Sen. Grassley's office said in a statement.

American Hockey League cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

The American Hockey League has canceled the remainder of its 2019-20 season, including the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs.

"We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months," the league wrote in a statement.

The Iowa wild said in a statement they supported the league's decision.

