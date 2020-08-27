Gov. Reynolds closes bars, breweries and night clubs in 6 Iowa counties as coronavirus cases rise

IOWA, USA — Bars, taverns, breweries and night clubs in certain Iowa counties must close by 5 p.m. Thursday because of the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at a press conference.
The following counties are included in her latest public health emergency proclamation:
- Black Hawk
- Dallas
- Johnson
- Linn
- Polk
- Story
Restaurants in those counties can stay open, but must stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.
The governor said closures will remain in effect until Sept. 20.
From 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, the state reported 1,372 more COVID-19 cases, an 18.42% positivity rate and 17 additional deaths.
Iowa will not change testing criteria to align with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that says people without symptoms may not need testing.
Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the Iowa Department of Public Health said she thinks it's important for people to get a test if they think they have the coronavirus or they have been in close contact with a confirmed case.
