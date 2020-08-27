Gov. Reynolds closes bars, breweries and night clubs in 6 Iowa counties as coronavirus cases rise

The governor is encouraging all Iowans 2 years of age and older to wear masks in public.

IOWA, USA — Bars, taverns, breweries and night clubs in certain Iowa counties must close by 5 p.m. Thursday because of the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced at a press conference.

The following counties are included in her latest public health emergency proclamation:

Black Hawk

Dallas

Johnson

Linn

Polk

Story

Restaurants in those counties can stay open, but must stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

The governor said closures will remain in effect until Sept. 20.

From 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, the state reported 1,372 more COVID-19 cases, an 18.42% positivity rate and 17 additional deaths.

Gov. Kim Reynolds press conference (8-27-2020) WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds press conference as 1,372 COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths reported the past 24 hours. bit.ly/3gzpYpp Posted by We Are Iowa Local 5 News on Thursday, August 27, 2020

Iowa will not change testing criteria to align with new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance that says people without symptoms may not need testing.

Dr. Caitlin Pedati with the Iowa Department of Public Health said she thinks it's important for people to get a test if they think they have the coronavirus or they have been in close contact with a confirmed case.

Stay with Local 5 as we continue to update this development story.

Reynolds just shut down bars, taverns, breweries and night clubs in 6 counties until September 20. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) August 27, 2020

Restaurants that sell alcohol can stay open but must stop selling alcohol by 10 pm in the 6 counties. This order takes effect at 5 pm. — Rachel DrozeTV (@RachelDrozeTV) August 27, 2020