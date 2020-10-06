Gov. Reynolds lifts 50% capacity restrictions on Iowa businesses, social distancing still required

Senior centers and adult daycare programs will also be able to reopen if they comply with specific guidance issued by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

IOWA, USA — Gov. Kim Reynolds' full press conference for June 10, 2020 can be viewed above.

Starting Friday morning, Iowa's 50% capacity restriction on businesses will be lifted, but social distancing will still be required.

Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement at her Wednesday press conference at the Iowa State Capitol.

"Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly to best meet the needs of their employees and customers," Reynolds said.

Businesses under this announcement include restaurants, bars, theaters, swimming pools, salons and tattoo parlors, according to Reynolds.

Reynolds noted that these establishments will need to implement "reasonable measures" to ensure social distancing, increased hygiene practices and other public health measures to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19.