Live COVID-19 updates: Businesses await decision on reopening; UnityPoint Health to test all admitted patients

Gov. Kim Reynolds is expected to make an announcement during her Tuesday press conference on easing additional restrictions statewide.

Businesses across Iowa are hoping Gov. Kim Reynolds loosens COVID-19 restrictions as soon as Tuesday.

"It would be heartbreaking if we got pushed back again," Lacey Hurley with LH Salon in Altoona told Local 5. "But we do understand the safety measures."

Right now, only certain businesses statewide—such as gyms, tanning facilities and malls—can resume operations, but at a reduced capacity.

As of Monday, 271 Iowans have died and 12,373 have tested positive.

1-in-40 Iowans have been tested, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

May 12, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Tuesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

UnityPoint Health to test all admitted patients

Asymptomatic patients admitted to UnityPoint hospitals will be tested for COVID-19 beginning Wednesday.

“As our testing capability increases, we will also continue to test more people coming into our hospitals and clinics,” UnityPoint Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dave Williams said in a statement. “This is important as we begin to resume elective procedures in certain regions within the next few weeks.”

The move includes planned admissions and transfers of all ages who haven't been tested in the previous 72 hours.

More information from UnityPoint:

This testing for COVID-19 is done with a nasal swab. The wait time for screening results of inpatients showing no symptoms will be 12-36 hours. Patients admitted for emergency surgery and labor and delivery can expect a turnaround time of approximately four hours if resources are available.



Pleasant Hill business supporting local by giving away 1,000 meals

The Elder Corporation is continuing celebrating their 60th year in business with a special gesture: Purchasing meals to give away.'

1,000 pasta dinners will be bought from Tursi's Latin King located on Des Moines' east side and given away starting at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

"My wife Amy and I are extremely grateful to [J. Elder II]," Latin King owner Bobby Tursi said in a release. "It's not surprising he is doing this, knowing how generous his family is and how important community is to them."

Each meal will include pasta, meatballs, salad and a roll.

Customers should enter the Latin King parking lot from Hubbell Avenue onto East 22nd Street.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends frequent hand washing, avoiding close contact and staying home if you are sick as main areas of focus for prevention and containment of COVID-19.