Live COVID-19 updates: Businesses await decision on reopening Iowa from Gov. Reynolds

Right now, only certain businesses statewide—such as gyms, tanning facilities and malls—can resume operations, but at a reduced capacity.

Businesses across Iowa are hoping Gov. Kim Reynolds loosens COVID-19 restrictions as soon as Wednesday.

Though an announcement was expected Tuesday, Reynolds said she was still looking over the numbers and finalizing Iowa's next steps.

"I know that Iowans and businesses are eager to know what's next. But as I've said all along, these decisions must be made carefully and driven by data, and I look forward to providing that update tomorrow," Reynolds said.

As of Tuesday, 289 Iowans have died and 12,912 have tested positive.

1-in-38 Iowans have been tested, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

May 13, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

TestIowa site opens in Ottumwa

A new TestIowa site is opening Wednesday in Ottumwa.

You can take the online assessment to see if you're eligible to get tested for COVID-19.

LOCATION: 101 Church St, Ottumwa, IA 52501

Worker from Congo dies after COVID-19 outbreak at Waterloo plant

An immigrant from Congo who worked at the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in Waterloo has died of the coronavirus. The Congoloese community in Waterloo has been mourning Axel Kabeya’s death, which several members announced Sunday on social media. A Congolese newspaper reported that Kabeya was one of the community’s best-known figures in Waterloo, where hundreds of refugees have settled in recent years. He’s survived by a wife and children. His age wasn’t available. Tyson Fresh Meats spokeswoman Liz Croston confirmed the death, saying the company was “deeply saddened by the loss of a team member at our Waterloo facility.”

Reporting by The Associated Press

