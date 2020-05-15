Live COVID-19 updates: Latino Heritage Festival canceled; dead Iowa worker had warned virus was 'everywhere' at plant

Events announce cancellations and postponements as additional businesses are allowed to reopen across the state.

IOWA, USA — According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 18 more Iowans have died from the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 336.

347 new positive cases brings the statewide total to 14,049.

Salons, barbershops, massage parlors and tattoo parlors are permitted to open in all 99 counties with appropriate public health measures in place.

Restaurants, fitness centers, libraries and racetracks are also allowed to reopen in the 22 counties where they have remained closed.

May 15, 2020

Latino Heritage Festival cancels 2020 event

The festival was scheduled to take place on September 26 and 27 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines.

“Given current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that gatherings be limited and the potential danger of spreading COVID19 by bringing together thousands of people, we have decided to delay this year’s festival until 2021,” said Joe Gonzalez, the executive director of Latino Resources Inc.

The festival plans to return in 2021.

Bill Riley Talent Search postpones 2020 season

In a press release, the search says the decision was based on the local shows which take place from early June through August, even though it culminates with 11 days of performances at the Iowa State Fair.

Dead Iowa worker had warned virus was 'everywhere' at plant

In the days before his death, an Iowa meatpacking worker told his nephew that the coronavirus was spreading through his plant due to crowded spaces and a lack of personal protective equipment.

Husen Jagir died on May 1, about a week after he fell ill following a shift at the Seaboard Triumph Foods plant in Sioux City.

The plant, which is one of the nation’s largest pork processing facilities, announced this week that 59 of its workers had tested positive for COVID-19 and that it had taken several safety precautions.

Jagir's nephew, Shila Dide, says that his uncle told him last month the virus was “everywhere” at the plant.

Reporting by The Associated Press/Ryan J. Foley