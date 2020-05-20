WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds daily press conference on COVID-19

See the latest updates from Local 5.

May 20, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

17 more inmates test positive at Polk County Jail

82 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19 at the Polk County Jail, an increase of nine. That's an increase of 17 from Tuesday's reported data.

300 inmates have been tested. Out of 159 staffers tested, nine tested positive.

Updates from the jail are posted here.

Drive-by scholarship ceremony for Lincoln High School graduates

From noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Lincoln High School Alumni Foundation is awarding 70 scholarships to high school seniors.

The curbside ceremony will be held outside the Lincoln High School Commons.