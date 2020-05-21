Live COVID-19 updates: 13K Iowans file unemployment claims last week; $50.9M paid out in unemployment benefits

See the latest coronavirus updates from Local 5 as we work to separate facts from fear.

IOWA, USA — Local 5 is compiling all the information you need to know about COVID-19 in Iowa.

Real-time updates on testing, cases and deaths from the Iowa Department of Public Health can be found here.

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage or TRACK to access data on statewide coronavirus testing, cases and deaths.

May 21, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. press conference Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnson.

13K initial unemployment claims filed in Iowa last week

13,040 Iowans filed initial unemployment claims last week, with continuing claims totaling 187,375. The initial claims were a decrease of 2,780 from the previous week, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.

12,011 initial claims were filed by people who work and live in Iowa, with the other 1,029 filed by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state.

$50,962,509.01 was paid out in unemployment insurance benefits last week.

According to Iowa Workforce Development, the following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (4,679)

Industry Not Available - Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,251)

Health Care & Social Assistance (1,216)

Retail Trade (827)

Accommodation & Food Services (785)

Other figures released by Iowa Workforce Development:

$106,809,600 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid during the week of May 10-16, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $651,345,000 in benefits has been paid.

$7,589,384.85 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week of May 3-9, 2020.