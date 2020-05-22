WATCH: Gov. Kim Reynolds holds daily COVID-19 press conference

See the latest coronavirus updates from Local 5 as we work to separate facts from fear.

IOWA, USA — Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage or TRACK to access data on statewide coronavirus testing, cases and deaths.

You can also view the latest Iowa Department of Public Health data here.

May 22, 2020

Masks required for visitors and patients at Polk County hospitals and clinics

The Polk County Health Department announced Friday that as a "proactive measure", masks will be required for all hospital and clinic patients and visitors.

In a statement, PCHD says masks should not be placed on anyone under the age of 2 or anyone with breathing trouble.

More information on Polk County Health Department measures can be found here.

Iowa's unemployment rate climbs to over 10% in April

The COVID-19 pandemic took an even bigger toll on the Iowa's job market, with the unemployment rate climbing above 10.2% in April.

Iowa Workforce Development said during the same time last year, Iowa's jobless rate stood at 2.7%.

For more on the unemployment picture in Iowa, click here

211 medical triage line winding down operations in Polk County

With the number of calls dropping, the Polk County Health Department announced the 211 medical triage line will be winding down operations Friday.

Leaders said the 211 line itself will still be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week