Live COVID-19 updates: Hy-Vee limiting meat purchases; Gov. Reynolds to meet with President Trump

Eight counties—Adams, Decatur, Emmet, Fremont, Ida, Lucas, Palo Alto and Ringgold—have yet to report a coronavirus case as of Tuesday morning.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday to discuss Iowa's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence will also travel to Iowa on Friday to meet with religious leaders, as well as visit Hy-Vee's headquarters to discuss food supply security.

10,111 Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and 207 have died as of Tuesday morning.

Negative tests total 50,458 and 3,572 Iowans have recovered.

May 6, 2020

Gov. Reynolds to visit with President Trump

According to a release from Reynolds' office, she will travel to Washington, D.C. Wednesday to meet with President Donald Trump and the White House coronavirus task force.

Hy-Vee begins limiting meat purchases at all locations

Shoppers at Hy-Vee will be limited to four packages of meat beginning Wednesday.

Hy-Vee issued the following statement:

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for. Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department. Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout at all Hy-Vee locations."

Small business grants now available

Central Iowa small businesses can now apply for grants through a multi-agency partnership.

Grants range from $1,000-$5,000 and applications will be accepted through May 20.

Eligibility requirements:

Sole-proprietors or businesses with 0 – 30 employees that have had restrictions placed on their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Examples of businesses include, but are not limited to, retail stores, personal care services and restaurants

Must have a physical commercial location within the cities of Carlisle, Clive, Des Moines, Indianola, Johnston, Norwalk, Urbandale, West Des Moines or Windsor Heights, unincorporated Polk County or cities/unincorporated areas of Warren County.*

Must have been in operation since July 1, 2019 or prior.

Must be a for-profit business of any legal structure (non-profit organizations are not eligible).

*Businesses in other counties will be considered in some cases where cities may cross county lines.

To apply, click here.

