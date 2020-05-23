Live updates: Iowa COVID-19 website may not reflect current data due to planned maintenance this weekend

Text FACTS to 515-457-1026 for the latest coronavirus coverage or TRACK to access data on statewide coronavirus testing, cases and deaths.
May 23, 2020
Iowa's coronavirus website under maintenance, case counts may not reflect current data
The current data presented on coronavirus.iowa.gov may not reflect actual data over Memorial Day Weekend.
A notice at the top of the website says there is planned maintenance on the website from 6:00 a.m. Saturday, May 23, through 6:00 a.m. Monday, May 25. Because of this, the Case Counts Dashboard "will not reflect accurate counts" during this time.
Outlets of Des Moines distributing food with Gino's Italian Foods
The Outlets of Des Moines is hosting a drive-up meal kit distribution with Gino's Italian foods from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday.
A release says 1,000 kits will be distributed. Each kit will have pasta noodles, Gino's spaghetti sauce, a head of lettuce and salad dressing. The drive-up is first come, first serve.
The drive-up will be behind Polo Ralph Lauren.
Gov. Reynolds orders flags to fly half-staff in memory of COVID-19 victims
From sunrise on Saturday to sunset on Sunday, all flags in Iowa should be lowered to half-staff. That's according to a proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds office.
This order is in conjunction with President Donald Trump's proclamation honoring the victims of COVID-19 in the United States.
