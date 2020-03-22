The two healthcare workers met at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids and are working throughout the pandemic.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The COVID-19 pandemic isn't getting in the way of one Iowa couple's love story.

Friday night, John Meeker, of Cedar Rapids, asked his girlfriend Kelsey Siech to marry him. And due to the current global outbreak, the eastern Iowa couple decided to make the most of the situation.

Their engagement photos show Meeker down on one knee, extending the diamond ring out to Siech on the end of a closed umbrella, creating the CDC-recommended six-foot distance between the two.

But while Meeker and Siech were able to find a playful way to showcase the historic point in time of their engagement, the pandemic is something they’re taking seriously.

Both are healthcare workers at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s hospital in Cedar Rapids, working round-the-clock during the pandemic.

Meeker is a nurse, and Siech is a patient mental health counselor who runs therapy groups and works on personal safety plans with patients. They met in the hospital in 2018.

Siech tells Local 5, “social distancing and our current circumstances” caused them to get creative with the engagement pictures.