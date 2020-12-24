Iowa couple spends holidays apart after husband is diagnosed with COVID

Mike Johnson, a Vietnam veteran and recent retiree, is in the hospital battling the coronavirus.

IOWA, USA — Hundreds of families everywhere are getting to ready to spend the holidays apart this year and that's no different for the Johnson's.

Mike Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early December and has been in the hospital since.

"I said of all the things this man has been through, and then we get this," said his wife, Cheryl.

Mike is a Vietnam veteran and a recent retiree who spent his time traveling and exploring with his wife, but they are not making any new adventures because Mike is fighting for his life.

"They told me I could see him then for a few minutes," said Cheryl. "And we got to go in with our masks on and they said you won't get to see him again until he's home."

Cheryl says one of the hardest parts of having a family member having the coronavirus is the distance and the inability to be in the room with the other person.

"To have those phone calls... and you know he's scared and he knows he is really scared," said Cheryl. "And right now I haven't talked to him in probably three days. So yeah, it's really disheartening."

Her sons and grandchildren are helping her get through the difficult time.

"This will be the first time that we have been apart not only three weeks but for the holidays. And it's heartbreaking."