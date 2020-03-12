WATCH LIVE: Reynolds holds press conference on state's COVID-19 response

As of Thursday morning, more than 2,500 Iowans have died from COVID-19 complications. Long-term care facility outbreaks broke another record with 167 facilities.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a press conference at the Iowa PBS studio in Johnston at 11 a.m. Thursday to answer questions about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This comes as Iowa sees its highest number of deaths reported in one day as well as the highest number of long-term care facility outbreaks.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, 2,519 Iowans have lost their lives to COVID-19, an increase of 70 people since Wednesday morning. The long-term care dashboard on the state's website reported 22 additional deaths since then.

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities total to 167 Thursday morning with 5,276 positive individuals.

Tuesday, Reynolds pushed for Congress to provide more federal aid. She said there isn't enough state money to pull Iowans back together.

"Unfortunately there's just not enough state funding to make everybody whole and that's just a reality of what we're dealing with because not only are the businesses impacted but also the supply chain," said Reynolds Tuesday.