WATCH LIVE: Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

As of Wednesday morning, 1,112,217 people have been fully vaccinated in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Iowa PBS studio.

The governor did not have a press conference last week on COVID-19, but she did sign a new broadband expansion program into law.

Also last week, Reynolds extended the state's public health disaster declaration through May 30.

The previous extension was through May 2. It is now extended through May 30. The proclamation itself has been in place since March 17, 2020.

According to the news release from Reynolds' office, the proclamation "continues to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health."

It also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions on overweight loads.

At her last COVID-19 press conference, Reynolds urged all Iowans to get vaccinated as soon as they are able to.

"I want to appeal to everyone who's hesitating," she said. "If you're opting to 'wait and see,' what are you waiting for? If you've been a 'hard no' from the start, what's your reason? And if you can't answer those questions, maybe, we hope, you take the time to reconsider."

Since then, more and more counties have declined some or all of their vaccine allocation due to the decrease in demand.

2,401,968 total vaccines administered 2,311,667administered to Iowans

366,131 cases statewide

5,960 deaths