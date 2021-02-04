Gov. Reynolds extends public health proclamation through May 2

The proclamation has been in effect since March 17, 2020.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has extended Iowa's public health disaster proclamation regarding COVID-19 for another 30 days.

This proclamation has been in effect since March 17, 2020. The Friday extension lasts through May 2, 2021.

According to the news release, the proclamation extends critical regulatory relief to those on the frontlines of COVID-19 recovery and continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

The proclamation also "continues to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health."

Another change from the governor's previous proclamation signed on March 5 is Section 13, which had temporarily suspended regulatory provisions that limited paying a school board member if the member "obtains part-time or temporary employment as a substitute employee, such as a substitute teacher."

This section expired March 8 after Gov. Reynolds signed Senate File 130. The new law allows school board members to get paid for employment with the school district as a substitute teacher, food service worker or school bus driver.

Under the new proclamation, Section 13 says the Board of Educational Examiners shall provide guidance to school districts and individuals interested in serving as substitute teacher about these expanded opportunities. This was formerly Section 14 in the March 5 proclamation.