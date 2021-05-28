Reynolds extends public health proclamation another 30 days

The latest extension goes through June 26. The proclamation has been in effect since March 17, 2020.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the state's public health disaster proclamation regarding COVID-19 another 30 days on Thursday. This extension will last through June 26, according to the document.

Reynolds' office says the proclamation extends "critical regulatory relief for an additional 30 days to those on the frontlines of COVID-19 recovery."

It also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions for overweight loads.

The latest proclamation is a total of 17 pages. The last extension was 22 pages.

Read the latest proclamation below:



