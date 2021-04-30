Iowa's COVID-19 public health disaster proclamation extended through May 30

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office says the proclamation continues to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video is above is Gov. Kim Reynolds' COVID-19 press conference on April 21, 2021

Gov. Kim Reynolds extended the state's public health disaster proclamation regarding COVID-19 another 30 days on Friday.

The previous extension was through May 2. It is now extended through May 30.

The proclamation itself has been in place since March 17, 2020.

According to the news release from Reynolds' office, the proclamation "continues to strongly encourage Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health."

It also continues to extend the waiver on transportation restrictions on overweight loads.

Several sections in the updated proclamation end with the sentence, "Iowans should not expect that this suspension will be extended beyond May 30, 2021."

For example, Section 25 suspends the requirement of residential care facilities and nursing facilities to assist residents in obtaining regular and emergency dental services to the extent those facilities continue to assist them in obtaining emergency dental services.

There are 31 sections in the extension with that language.

Local 5 has reached out to the governor's office for further clarification on what this could mean for the future of the proclamation.

It is important to note this language was in the last proclamation extension.

Section 92 in the April 2 extension temporarily suspended part of the Iowa Code which establishes certain deadlines to complete education requirements before a person can take an exam for their initial real estate license.