Health officials say long lines aren't the only thing keeping you waiting for COVID-19 test results

Waiting hours in a testing center's line is not the only wait time that is increasing. Health officials say it is taking longer to get the results of COVID-19 test.

IOWA, USA — If you are looking to get a COVID-19 test, it's best you carve out the appropriate amount of time in your schedule to do so.

Long lines and wait times can surely derail the track of your day, but health officials say it's the wait after those lines that is increasing as well.

It used to take less than 24 hours to get a result from a Test Iowa kit. Now, people can expect to wait 30 to 36 hours until the demand goes down, according to health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reports more than 671,000 positive COVID tests across the state, up almost 16,000 from Friday. The 14-day positivity rate is also up 2.4% to 19.9%.

IDPH reports there are a dozen fewer hospitalizations in Iowa over the weekend, and more than 8,000 deaths, a number unchanged since Friday but up 161 deaths from the week before.

Schedule a COVID-19 test appointment online

Over-the-counter antigen tests can be purchased in packages of two. The nasal swab test is completed at home and gives results in about 15 minutes. The price and convenience make the tests a great tool, but there have been some cases of false positives.

With all this need for testing, Heather Meador with Linn County Public Health wants people to be mindful of the reality that testing supplies are still low.

"Only take what you need for your family. We've had a lot of people coming through, we want to make sure there's enough test kits for everyone that needs them," she said. "So please don't take a whole bunch just to store at home, just take what you need."