WATCH LIVE | Gov. Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

Masks are no longer required to be worn indoors and restaurants and bars can operate at full capacity following Reynolds' latest public health proclamation.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference addressing the state's COVID-19 mitigation efforts and the latest vaccine distribution updates.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, 326,414 have tested positive for the virus and 5,174 have died.

The 14-day positivity rate for individuals is 8.6%, according to the state's website, and the test positivity rate is 5.5%.

Statewide hospitalizations are at 292, a 24-hour decrease of 35 and the lowest total since September.

The statewide mask mandate was lifted Sunday night, with restaurants and bars able to operate at full capacity.

Her latest proclamation announced on Friday came days after the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed three cases of the United Kingdom variant in the state.

"[Iowans] did what they needed to do and I told them we'd dial up and dial down accordingly. We're dialing down, we're opening up, and we're going to continue to do everything we can to come back stronger and better than ever," Reynolds said on Fox News Monday night, the Des Moines Register reports.

CDC data shows Iowa ranked towards the bottom in the United States in vaccine doses administered per 100,00 people