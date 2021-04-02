Reynolds administration working to upgrade vaccination process for Iowans

Gov. Kim Reynolds also updated Iowans on the Governor's Economic Recovery Advisory Board, which was created in June 2020 to assist with pandemic recovery.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Since Phase 1B began on Monday, Iowans across the board have struggled to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment due to the limited supply of doses.

On Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced her administration's plan to make it easier for those 65 years and older to secure an appointment.

"The best way to understand how or when to schedule an appointment with a provider near you is to check their website first, and you can find those links at coronavirus.iowa.gov," Reynolds said. "Of course, not everyone has access to a computer or internet service or choose to use them."

"To assist Iowans aged 65 and older, we're partnering with the Area Agency on Aging to provide assistance. They'll be answering questions, assisting with scheduling and coordinating transportation for older Iowans who are homebound," Reynolds said.

More information on how to access this help will be announced Friday, according to Reynolds.

"The state is issuing an RFP [request for proposal] for solutions to quickly stand up a centralized vaccine registration and referral system. Ideally, it would create a one-stop-shop where Iowans could provide their information and be matched with vaccine providers near them," Reynolds said.

A release from the IDPH included additional details on what interested vendors should know about the RFP:

Create or leverage an existing centralized vaccine call center to provide information about COVID-19 vaccine availability, screen callers for prioritization eligibility and provide contact information for vaccine providers in the caller’s community. Create or leverage an existing centralized vaccine call center to provide information about COVID-19 vaccine availability, screen callers for prioritization eligibility and assist with a warm hand off to a vaccine provider in the caller’s community so the caller can receive more information about vaccine availability and appointment scheduling. Create or leverage an existing centralized vaccine call center to provide information about COVID-19 vaccine availability, screen callers for prioritization eligibility, provide contact information for vaccine providers in the caller’s community as requested and assist callers with vaccine registration and appointment scheduling. Develop and deploy an online vaccine registration system that will allow IDPH to collect information from Iowans wanting to register for a vaccination appointment and allow registered Iowans to schedule vaccination appointments with Iowa’s enrolled vaccine providers upon notification of eligibility to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Interested vendors can ask questions through 12 p.m. Friday. Proposals are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday.

More details can be found on the Iowa Department of Public Health's website.

Reynolds reported nearly 276,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Iowa since Dec. 14.

Nearly 70,000 individuals are fully vaccinated, according to Reynolds.

"We're making progress, but I recognize that the vaccine process isn't fast or as easy as many of us would like it to be," Reynolds said. "While vaccine supply continues to remain low, and will for some time, we must ensure that when shipments are received they're getting to the providers as quickly as possible and into the arms of Iowans."

Reynolds said some counties are reporting "extremely high" vaccine administration rates.

"In fact, in Polk County, they are turning around nearly 100% of their weekly vaccine allocation before their next shipment arrives. And that takes a high level of planning and coordination. And I want to thank them for their hard work that they're putting in to make that happen," Reynolds said.

However, Reynolds noted that some counties aren't administering doses as fast as her administration anticipated. The governor said her administration and the IDPH have been working with counties to figure out what could be slowing down the vaccination process.

"In the meantime, please be patient. I know it's not easy. Vaccine production will increase and we'll begin to receive more doses, but it's still going to take some time," Reynolds said. "So we're going to continue to work on that. And we'll continue to improve the processes to make sure that we're getting vaccines administered in a timely manner."

Updates on Iowa's economic recovery from the pandemic

Back in June, Reynolds signed an Executive Order establishing the Governor's Economic Recovery Advisory Board to assess the economic impact of the novel coronavirus on Iowa's industries, businesses and workforce.

The board analyzes recovery efforts and recommends strategies to ensure Iowa is on the road to recovery.

"You know, it's hard to believe that about this time last year the Phase 1 China trade agreement had been signed and USMCA was on its way to being ratified," Reynolds said.

"None of us could have imagined or predicted the chain of events that were just about to take place," Reynolds said. "A worldwide pandemic, civil unrest, a drought, and a derecho. And despite all we've been through, I have seen the best of Iowans at every turn."

Some high areas of concern the Economic Recovery Advisory Board determined and made recommendations for include:



-Child care

-Affordable housing

"The governor tasked the 15 of us board members with identifying innovative policy solutions and other ideas that would create jobs, strengthen our economy and make Iowa a better place to live for all Iowans," said Ben McLean, CEO of Ruan Transportation Systems.

The board released their final report on Thursday, detailing 18 recommendations they deemed as the most impactful to help Iowans "emerge stronger from the pandemic."

One of those recommendations is to strengthen Iowa's broadband, one of Reynolds' top priorities for this legislative session.

McLean listed the board's priority themes besides broadband:

Empower the workforce by caring for our youngest Iowans

Create an environment to attract and retain Iowans

Modernize health care

Boost K-12 achievement and career readiness

Invest in manufacturing innovation

Elevate government efficiency efforts

"First, making Iowa a global leader in broadband is foundational to many of our other recommendations. The pandemic underscored for all of us that reliable, accessible high-speed broadband is not just a luxury. This is critical infrastructure," McClean said.

The board recommends building broadband access to the entire state by 2025. McLean said this project "will require significant public and private investment."

"In addition to broadband infrastructure, our report calls for Iowa to attract and retain Iowans by addressing widespread demand for quality affordable housing," McLean said. "Today many Iowa communities face a housing shortage, which naturally leads to challenges with housing expenses. For instance, almost 40% of our renters and 16% of our homeowners in Iowa, pay more than 30% of their income on housing."

McLean said the board wants to enact policies that decrease those numbers.