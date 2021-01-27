WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds COVID-19 press conference

As of Wednesday morning, 4,500 Iowans have died from the virus and more than 315,000 have tested positive.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds will update Iowans on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic during an 11 a.m. press conference Wednesday at the Iowa PBS Studio in Johnston.

With the state's vaccine rollout causing headaches for some Iowans and county health departments, many are hopeful for news about an increase in Iowa's vaccine allotment.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday they will boost purchases of the coronavirus vaccine to deliver enough to protect 300 million Americans by the end of the summer.

But the Iowa Department of Public Health does not yet know how much of an increase the state will get.

"We have heard from our federal partners that we will receive an increase in our allocation beginning next week," Sarah Eckstrand with the Iowa Department of Public Health said. "We are waiting to receive written confirmation for what that increase looks like for Iowa."

Right now, the entire state receives 19,500 vaccine doses a week. This does not include the pharmacy program for long-term care facilities.

As of Monday, 195,260 doses of vaccine have been administered in Iowa, with 184,921 being Iowans. The state vaccinates those that are employed in Iowa hospitals.

Vaccine series initiated total to 130,132 while 32,564 have completed the series.

100,055 Pfizer doses have been administered, and 95,205 Moderna.

The Iowa Department of Public Health updates these numbers every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As of 10:30 Wednesday, they have not been updated.

However, Reynolds said last week that the state's coronavirus website will launch a dashboard on vaccine information sometime this week.

As of Wednesday morning, 4,500 Iowans have died from COVID-19. A total of 315,170 have tested positive for the virus since March 2020. Hospitalizations have remained stable following November's surge.