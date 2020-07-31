What are the rules on daycares shutting down?

The Iowa Department of Human Services provided specific guidelines last month to licensed daycare providers on what to do if there's a case of COVID-19.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With summer break winding down and the start of the fall semester comingsoon, parents may be looking for daycare options but finding very limited options.

Local 5 has been getting questions from viewers about what the rules are for providers if a child or staff member gets infected with COVID-19.

A 2-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus at a Clarion daycare this week, and causing the center to temporarily close down and deep clean. It was that daycare's choice because, in their words, it was "in the best interest of the community."

The Iowa Department of Human Services (DHS) provided specific guidance last month to licensed daycare providers on what to do if COVID shows up inside their center.

All child care centers and homes should notify their DHS licensing consultant or home compliance staff within the same business day of a case. Close contacts within the child care center or home, including staff and children, should be identified and alerted immediately.

if one or two more staff or children that live in separate households:

DHS staff collaborates with Child Care Nurse Consultant

DHS and CCNC will provide guidance to child care provider on cleaning, exclusion, and screening

If three or more positive COVID-19 tests in staff or children that live in separate households when within a 14-day period:

HCCI will contact Local Public Health Department.

DHS and CCNC will collaborate and provide guidance to child care center

Consider closing the center

In most cases the decision to close is up to the provider, but DHS and Iowa Department of Public Health may require closure in special situations.

And, anyone with a possible connection to a positive case should be tested for the virus.