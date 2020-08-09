IMCC inmate dies of COVID-19, Iowa Dept. of Corrections confirms

CORALVILLE, Iowa — An inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center has died from COVID-19 complications, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.
77-year-old Richard Leroy Peters passed away in a hospice room on Sunday. The IDC says Peters had "multiple preexisting medical conditions" on top of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Corrections reports 74 cases of COVID-19 among IMCC inmates. Over 4,300 inmates have been tested, and 208 have recovered from COVID-19 after contracting it.