IMCC inmate dies of COVID-19, Iowa Dept. of Corrections confirms

77-year-old Richard Leroy Peters had "multiple preexisting health conditions" leading up to his fight with coronavirus, according to the Iowa Dept. of Corrections.
CORALVILLE, Iowa — An inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center has died from COVID-19 complications, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Tuesday.

77-year-old Richard Leroy Peters passed away in a hospice room on Sunday. The IDC says Peters had "multiple preexisting medical conditions" on top of COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the Iowa Department of Corrections reports 74 cases of COVID-19 among IMCC inmates.  Over 4,300 inmates have been tested, and 208 have recovered from COVID-19 after contracting it.

