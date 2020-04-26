Iowa Department of Public Health: 384 additional cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday

6 additional deaths were also reported.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Six more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 384 additional positive cases have been reported, according to the latest Iowa Department of Public Health data.

There are now 5,476 positive cases and 118 deaths statewide.

3 ,614 tests have returned negative.

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that farmers' markets would be allowed to resume starting Monday.

"They need to set and apply the six feet social distancing requirements, not have people gathering around their stand when they're selling their product," Reynolds said.

Reynolds' new public health proclamation also allows elective surgeries to resume if hospitals and health care providers have adequate PPE supplies.

According to the IDPH, the deaths come from the following counties: