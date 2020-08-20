Gov. Reynolds blames COVID-19 data errors on antiquated state reporting system

Iowa surpassed 1,000 deaths this week, but the Iowa Department of Public Health says a testing data error on its coronavirus website has been fixed.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press confernece Thursday on Iowa's continued coronavirus response and derecho recovery efforts.

The state surpassed 1,000 deaths this week, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 website.

Several discrepancies have been uncovered on the coronavirus site, however, causing the state to go back and fix some data.

Reynolds also provided an update on power restoration and cleanup efforts following last week's devastating derecho.

"When the Iowa National Guard or Alliant [Energy] has cleared debris in your area, please don’t refill it with new debris until power restored to you and your neighbors" Reynolds said Thursday.

14 school districts have reported damage, Reynolds said.

She said an updated proclamation will be released Friday that will allow districts to move to primarily remote learning while school buildings are repaired.

The State Hygienic Lab has recently updated testing guidance so that K-12 students and staff members can be tested at their local health care facilities.

-IA National Guard working to clear debris from #Derecho so line crews can restore power in Linn Co, clearing 327 city blocks to date

-13 school districts sustained storm damage to buildings and will be given remote learning option to start school year — Elias Johnson (@ejohnsonNEWS) August 20, 2020

Local 5 has reported on COVID-19 website discrepancies in July after discovering cases were being reported as far back as April. IDPH said changes at that time were being made to "de-duplicate" data.

On Monday, a "horrifying" glitch was found in which the IDPH had "inadvertently been reporting fewer new infections and a smaller percentage of daily positive tests than is truly the case."

That's according to Dana Jones, a nurse practitioner in Iowa City.

"The credibility and accuracy of our data is a top priority," Reynolds said Thursday at her press conference while noting the state's information technology systems lag behind where they should be.

The data and how it is reported impacts how several schools will be opening this fall, and even caused the department to go back through the data to correct it.

Pat Garrett, a spokesman for the governor's office, released a statement to Local 5 Wednesday afternoon detailing the results of the revisions done to the site.

"In an effort to report the number of individuals tested without duplicating results from those who were tested multiple times, an individual’s most recent test result, whether positive or negative, was unintentionally attributed to the date of their first test result. The state of Iowa is adjusting its case reporting to reflect the most recent lab reporting date and not the date of the first test result.

The results of this revision have shown:

The state’s all-time average positivity rate stayed the same at 9.4%

Nearly 80% of counties will see a net decrease in their current 14-day positivity rate.

The remaining counties will see on average a less than 1% increase in their current 14-day positivity rate.

The state of Iowa will be adjusting the public dashboard to reflect these revisions. That adjustment will be happening [Wednesday]."

Local 5 reached back out to Garrett to ask if the updates had been completed.

Here is what the data looks like as of Wednesday evening.

Here is a look at data pulled Tuesday on individuals tested compared to when the same data was pulled Wednesday, the day IDPH went back to correct the data.

Data pulled on Wednesday night is in orange, while data pulled on Tuesday is in blue.