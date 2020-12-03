Iowa Dept. of Public Health: 16 coronavirus cases in the state after two more confirmed Thursday

Gov. Kim Reynolds is going to hold a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health has announced two additional cases of COVID-19, commonly called coronavirus Thursday.

The number of confirmed cases stands at 16.

Health leaders said the two new cases are tied to the same Egyptian cruise as the other positive cases. One of the victims is from Johnson County, the other is from Carroll County.

Officials said both are recovering at home in isolation.