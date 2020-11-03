The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 14, leaders said.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, has increased by one to 14, Governor Kim Reynolds announced in a release Wednesday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said the new case is an older adult from Johnson County, and was on the same Egyptian cruise as other cases.

State leaders said that by county breakdown, there are 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County and one case in Pottawattamie County, near Omaha, Neb.

The governor's office said the first five positive cases in Iowa were confirmed by CDC.