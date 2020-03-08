Iowa DHS modifies rules for daycares amid pandemic

Return to Learn guidance across the state is directly impacting child care plans for families.

School districts across Iowa are figuring out how they will reach students safely and adequately this school year.

But those decisions have ripple effects for daycare providers too.

The Iowa Department of Human Services has modified their rules, stating that providers can care for school-aged children without getting another assistant as long as providers don't go over the allowed capacity.

Also, if an at-home daycare provider has their own school-aged children participating in virtual learning or homeschooling at home, DHS won't count these children in your total numbers.

This is a big change as it opens up the access for parents to send their children to a daycare if in-person instruction isn't taking place because of the pandemic.