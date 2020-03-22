Iowa ethanol producers working to make more hand sanitizer

Since the outbreak started, hand sanitizer has been in high demand. With so much sanitizer needed, ethanol producers in Iowa are stepping up to make more.

IOWA, USA — Hand sanitizer is in high demand these days, and, at times, there hasn't been enough to go around. In light of that, ethanol producers in Iowa are partnering with prisoners to make more.

"We're living in one of the places that produces most of the proucts; two of the three key products that go into hand sanitizer," said Monte Shaw, Executive Director of Iowa Renewable Fuel Association. "So of course we wanted to step up and help out if we could."

Iowa is the nation's leader in ethanol production. But prices have tanked since the outbreak started, so times are unsettling for the industry. But despite the uphill struggles they might endure, Shaw says this is a critical time for our country - and that's why they're willing to do anything to help.

"With fuel use down, our renewable fuels producers are hemorrhaging. I think we're going to unfortunately see a lot of them shut their doors and reduce production of fuel, even seize production," Shaw said.

"But even in a time when their own economic situation isn't good and is deteriorating by the day, they're still trying to do what's right for other Iowans and other people in our country.