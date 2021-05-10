x
Iowa to get $1.48B in federal coronavirus assistance money

The Treasury Department says governments can use the money for local public health costs, address the pandemic's economic impacts, and replace lost tax revenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa will get $1.48 billion in aid under the federal government’s plan to help states hit by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The U.S. Treasury Department announced a state-by-state funding breakdown for President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, an effort to restore jobs lost during the pandemic and replenish the coffers of governments that saw huge declines in tax revenue. 

The plan will distribute $350 billion to state, local, territorial and tribal governments. 

They can also spend it on premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

They can also spend it on premium pay for essential workers and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.

